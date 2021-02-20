Now, deals have just gotten sweeter. You can currently get a new 64GB iPhone 11 and other great smartphones for only $300 if you go over to AT&T. Still, things aren’t as simple, as there are some conditions that need to be met. First, you need to get a new line or upgrade your existing line to eligible unlimited service. You will also have to put your phone on an AT&T Installment Plan that will have you paying $10 for your device for 30 months, which adds to $300. If you want more storage, you would have to pay $15 for the 128GB version or $20 for the 256GB version, but it’s still a great deal.

You can also get a new Microsoft Surface Duo for the same $300 and under the same conditions, but you may also be interested in other devices. You can save up to $800 on the latest Galaxy S21 series and the iPhone 12 lineup. To get $800 for your new Samsung Galaxy S20 device, you will have to trade-in an eligible device, and you must do the same if you want to put your hands on a new iPhone 12, but you will only get up to $700 off. There are tons of options to choose from, so take a look.

    iPhone 11

    Samsung Galaxy S21

    iPhone 12

If you’re not really a fan of getting a device locked to a specific carrier, you can also take a look at some of B&H offers, where you can get a new Google Pixel 3 XL for just $300 after a massive $500 discount. It comes with 64GB storage space and a pretty decent camera for 2021. You can also get a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for just $569 and save $180.99. It features 256GB of storage space, 8GB RAM, a 7nm Exynos Chipset & Octa-Core CPU, and a triple camera system with two 12MP and one 8MP sensor.

    Google Pixel 3XL

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Finally, we head over to the Smart TV department, where we find an awesome deal on the 75-inch Hisense H6510G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV that’s getting a huge $400 discount. This means you can get yours for just $600, but this is a today-only deal, so hurry.

If you’re looking for another option, we have the TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV that’s selling for $998 after a $201.99 discount. A smaller but more expensive option comes thanks to LG, as its 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV with Alexa built-in is currently $650 off, leaving it up for grabs at $1,350. There is another less expensive option to consider, as you can get a new Insignia 65-inch Smart 4K UHD for $500 with $100 savings.

    Hisense 75-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV

    TCL 75-inch HDR QLED Roku Smart TV

    LG 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
You May Also Like
Apple 240Hz
Best tablets for him and her on Valentine’s Day
Here are the best tablets you can gift your partner on the 14th.
samsung galaxy book flex
Samsung’s Quick Share is coming soon to Windows 10
It seems that Samsung may be getting ready to release its AirDrop alternative, Quick Share, for PCs using Windows 10
Android 12
Android 12 now out. Check out the full rollout schedule and compatibility details
The first Android 12 public beta update will arrive in May, and finally in August, the first stable build of Android 12 will be released.