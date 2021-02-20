Now, deals have just gotten sweeter. You can currently get a new 64GB iPhone 11 and other great smartphones for only $300 if you go over to AT&T. Still, things aren’t as simple, as there are some conditions that need to be met. First, you need to get a new line or upgrade your existing line to eligible unlimited service. You will also have to put your phone on an AT&T Installment Plan that will have you paying $10 for your device for 30 months, which adds to $300. If you want more storage, you would have to pay $15 for the 128GB version or $20 for the 256GB version, but it’s still a great deal.

You can also get a new Microsoft Surface Duo for the same $300 and under the same conditions, but you may also be interested in other devices. You can save up to $800 on the latest Galaxy S21 series and the iPhone 12 lineup. To get $800 for your new Samsung Galaxy S20 device, you will have to trade-in an eligible device, and you must do the same if you want to put your hands on a new iPhone 12, but you will only get up to $700 off. There are tons of options to choose from, so take a look.

If you’re not really a fan of getting a device locked to a specific carrier, you can also take a look at some of B&H offers, where you can get a new Google Pixel 3 XL for just $300 after a massive $500 discount. It comes with 64GB storage space and a pretty decent camera for 2021. You can also get a new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE for just $569 and save $180.99. It features 256GB of storage space, 8GB RAM, a 7nm Exynos Chipset & Octa-Core CPU, and a triple camera system with two 12MP and one 8MP sensor.

Finally, we head over to the Smart TV department, where we find an awesome deal on the 75-inch Hisense H6510G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV that’s getting a huge $400 discount. This means you can get yours for just $600, but this is a today-only deal, so hurry.

If you’re looking for another option, we have the TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV that’s selling for $998 after a $201.99 discount. A smaller but more expensive option comes thanks to LG, as its 55-inch 4K Smart OLED TV with Alexa built-in is currently $650 off, leaving it up for grabs at $1,350. There is another less expensive option to consider, as you can get a new Insignia 65-inch Smart 4K UHD for $500 with $100 savings.