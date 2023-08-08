Hisense’s smart TV deals have been getting better in August, as you can now pick up a new U7 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV for as low as $600 when you go for the 55-inch model, which is currently receiving a very compelling 25 percent discount, which represents $200 in instant savings. However, if you want to score today’s best savings, you should opt for the larger 75-inch variant, now going for $1,000 after picking up a $500 discount, which translates to 33 percent savings.

Hisense U7H QLED TV $600 $800 Save $200 This amazing smart TV comes with the company’s exclusive ULED technologies, which will boost color, contrast, and brightness to improve your media experience. In addition, its Quantum Dot technology will help your TV deliver richer, more brilliant, accurate colors than a regular LED TV. $600 at Amazon

The U7 Series ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV with Quantum Dot color, 144Hz refresh rates, and Alexa compatibility is an excellent option for those who want to upgrade their current smart TV or those who want a large display and high-end features on a budget. This 2023 model also comes with a bright 1,000 image, Game Mode Pro, Dolby Vision IQ, and other cool features. But you can also opt for the higher-end Hisense U8 Series mini-LED ULED Google Smart TV that sells for $1,500 with $450 instant savings, which represents 23 percent off. The smaller 55-inch model is also on sale, with 32 percent savings, which means you can take one home for $750.

However, if you’re really interested in a 75-inch 4K smart TV that won’t break the bank, your best bet comes from TCL, where you will get the S4 series 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV for $550, which will get you $100 in instant savings. And if you’re only interested in changing how you interact with your smart TV, remember that you can also get your hands on a new Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $27 after the latest 51 percent discount.