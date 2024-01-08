Amazon’s latest offers will get you a new Google Pixel 7a with $100 in instant savings, as it is currently receiving a 20 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $399. This deal will get you a new and unlocked device with an excellent camera, fast and fluid navigation, and tons of excellent features that will help you capture everything you want while keeping you connected throughout the day.

The Google Pixel 7a is the latest option for those interested in a more affordable alternative to the Pixel 8, as it is now available for just $399 after scoring a $100 discount. This model comes packed with Google’s Tensor G2 processor, 128GB storage space, and 8GB RAM, which makes it the perfect option for those interested in a fast and snappy device. Of course, you also get one of the best cameras on the market, as this device is packed with a 64MP primary sensor that’s backed by Google’s image processing software for excellent shots every time.

You can also choose to get your hands on the Pixel 8, as it now sells for $549 after receiving a 21 percent discount. This device normally sells for $699, meaning that you get to score $150 if you choose to take advantage of this offer. And if you want to complete the package, you can also choose to get your hands on a new Google Pixel Watch 2, which now sells for $300 with $50 in instant savings.