We have more great savings for anyone interested in improving their smart home experience, as the latest Black Friday deals will get you a massive 56 percent discount on the latest Echo Show 5, which now sells for $40. This smart display launched earlier this year with an aggressive $90 price tag, but you know how it goes with Black Friday and Amazon devices, as they get very, and I mean VERY attractive with the huge price cuts.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2023) $40 $90 Save $50 The Amazon Echo Show 5 (2023) has been redesigned to offer deeper bass. It comes with the same Alexa features that we’ve come to expect, and users can now watch news clips, check on their Ring doorbell cameras, and view shopping lists on the large display. The Echo Show 5 also supports Matter smart home devices. $40 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest offers have just gotten more interesting thanks to an insane 56 percent discount that’s going to help you get one of the best smart displays on the market. The 2023 version of the Echo Show 5 is now available for just $40, meaning you can take one home and score $50 in instant savings. This outstanding smart display is perfect for your nightstand, as it will keep you up to date with any information that’s relevant to you, and you also get better bass and clearer sound than the previous iteration, making it perfect for listening to your favorite music, news, or even an occasional video call.

The Echo Show 5 arrives with a 5.5-inch display, a built-in camera, improved audio and Alexa responsiveness, a new and faster processor with Amazon’s AZ2 Neural engine, a new compact design with infinity edge cover glass, and an improved screen that will deliver a better viewing experience at night.