We start this week with amazing deals for everybody, especially Apple fans who want to upgrade their smartwatch, as the Apple Watch Series 8 is now available for just $266, thanks to the latest price drop. This model might be from last year, but it still packs some of the best features you can get in an Apple Watch, and the new price drop makes it even more compelling, as you will score more than $130 in instant savings.

Apple Watch Series 8 $265 $399 Save $134 Apple Watch Series 8 is still an excellent option for those looking for a new smartwatch in 2023, as it comes with a more affordable price tag and tons of sensors to keep track of your fitness levels and notifications. It promises an all-day battery life and a body temperature sensor to improve metric accuracy. $265 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Apple Watch Series 8 has just become a better option for any Apple fan who wants or needs to purchase a watch, as this amazing wearable is now available for just $266 after a $133 price drop, making it one of the most affordable options you can get today. This version of the Apple Watch Series 8 arrives with a 41mm Aluminum case with a Midnight Sport Band and tons of excellent features to keep track of your activities, workouts, and blood oxygen levels. And you even get an ECG app to keep an eye on your heart.

Since we’re already talking about Apple deals, we must also include the ongoing $100 price drop that will let you purchase a new iPad Air for just $500. This 5th generation product arrives with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s M1 processor, Touch ID for biometric verification, an all-day battery, and support for Apple’s second-generation Apple Pencil. And if you want a larger display to enjoy your media, remember that you can also score massive savings on TCL’s Q7 QLED 4K Smart Google TV, which now starts at $598 thanks to a very compelling 20 percent discount.