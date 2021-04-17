We start today’s deals with some nice picks for anyone looking to get their hands on a new smartwatch. The Apple Watch SE is one of Apple’s latest wearables, and it delivers tons of features for less. The Apple Watch SE is currently selling for $264 after a $15 discount on Amazon.com, on its GPS-only 40mm variant, but right now, you can get yours for as low as $120, and the best part is that you don’t even have to pay it in full. Verizon is offering the 40mm Watch SE for just $5 a month when you get yours on a 24-month installment plan.

Now, that’s not the only smartwatch that’s currently on sale, as the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smart Watch is currently getting a $45 discount when you add the on-page coupon, meaning you can grab one for $255. This watch comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, and it will give you from 3 to 45 days of battery life. The Ticwatch Pro 4G LTE Cellular Smartwatch is the more affordable option, as it’s getting a $75 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $225. Both watches feature GPS, NFC, a heart rate monitor, and they are also waterproof.

Finally, we have some nice audio products for you to check out. First, the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Wi-Fi Alexa Voice Smart Speaker is getting a $150 discount, meaning you can get yours for $250. You get a 10 lb speaker with one 50 Watt Class D amplifier for the woofer and two 15 Watt Class D amplifiers for the tweeters. The Jamo S 801 PM powered monitors are also on sale, and you can get a pair for $149 with $50 savings. The best part is that these speakers feature an all-digital amplifier, and you can also connect to them wirelessly, as they also have Bluetooth support. And if you want a pair of new earbuds, you can grab the SENNHEISER CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds for just $99 in black, or get the white variant for $1 more, as they are getting a 50 percent discount, which translates to $100 savings.