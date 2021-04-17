Apple Watch SE screenshot from video presentation Time Flies event

We start today’s deals with some nice picks for anyone looking to get their hands on a new smartwatch. The Apple Watch SE is one of Apple’s latest wearables, and it delivers tons of features for less. The Apple Watch SE is currently selling for $264 after a $15 discount on Amazon.com, on its GPS-only 40mm variant, but right now, you can get yours for as low as $120, and the best part is that you don’t even have to pay it in full. Verizon is offering the 40mm Watch SE for just $5 a month when you get yours on a 24-month installment plan.

    Apple Watch SE Verizon

    Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm)

 

Now, that’s not the only smartwatch that’s currently on sale, as the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smart Watch is currently getting a $45 discount when you add the on-page coupon, meaning you can grab one for $255. This watch comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, and it will give you from 3 to 45 days of battery life. The Ticwatch Pro 4G LTE Cellular Smartwatch is the more affordable option, as it’s getting a $75 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $225. Both watches feature GPS, NFC, a heart rate monitor, and they are also waterproof.

    TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smart Watch

    Ticwatch Pro 4G LTE Cellular Smartwatch

 

Finally, we have some nice audio products for you to check out. First, the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Wi-Fi Alexa Voice Smart Speaker is getting a $150 discount, meaning you can get yours for $250. You get a 10 lb speaker with one 50 Watt Class D amplifier for the woofer and two 15 Watt Class D amplifiers for the tweeters. The Jamo S 801 PM powered monitors are also on sale, and you can get a pair for $149 with $50 savings. The best part is that these speakers feature an all-digital amplifier, and you can also connect to them wirelessly, as they also have Bluetooth support. And if you want a pair of new earbuds, you can grab the SENNHEISER CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds for just $99 in black, or get the white variant for $1 more, as they are getting a 50 percent discount, which translates to $100 savings.

    Marshall Stanmore II Wireless

    Jamo S 801 PM powered monitors

    SENNHEISER CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
The Dell XPS 13, HP Chromebooks and more devices are on sale
Save big bucks on the Dell XPS 13, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop, HP Chromebooks, the Google Nest Audio, and more products right now
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Black Friday Deals Pocketnow
Amazon has some great discounts on Samsung, OnePlus and Pixel smartphones
Get great savings on Android devices from Amazon.com, where we have the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the OnePlus 8 and more devices on sale
Huawei P40 Pro+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max
The iPhone 11 Pro, OnePlus phones and more devices are on sale today
Today’s best smartphone deals feature the iPhone 11 Pro, huge savings on several OnePlus, Motorola and more Android devices