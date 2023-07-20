We have a lovely deal ready for anyone looking for a new smart TV. Amazon’s latest offers will get you a new 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD model for just $430 after receiving a compelling 22 percent discount. This smart TV usually sells for $550, meaning you would get $120 in instant savings. However, you can get an even better deal with the larger 65-inch model that now sells for $560 thanks to a 26 percent discount, or get the more prominent 75-inch model for a whopping 720 with 31 percent savings. This last option usually costs $1,050, meaning you would score $330 in savings.

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV is a great option for those who want a nice 4K smart TV on a budget. And the best part is that it runs on Fire TV OS, meaning that you will have access to a massive gallery of apps and entertainment for your home. Unfortunately, you need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these savings, which takes us to another exciting option.

The latest version of Amazon’s Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV comes with a QLED display and more interesting savings, as you can also pick up a new 55-inch model for $430 with 28 percent instant savings, which will get you $170 instant savings. The larger 75-inch model costs $900, while the 65-inch version costs $600. Both models come with a $200 discount, which is also a great option if you want a new 4K smart TV and don’t want to get Prime.

Another option to consider comes with a new 65-inch Hisense QLED U8H Series Quantum 4K ULED Mini-LED smart TV for $799 with 11 percent savings. This model runs on Google and is an excellent alternative for those more comfortable with the Android ecosystem.