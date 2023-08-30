We have more outstanding smart TV deals for you today, as Amazon’s Omni QLED Series is now available for as low as $330 on its 43-inch model. However, today’s best offers will get you 34 percent instant savings on the 50-inch variant, as it now sells for $350. This model normally sells for $530, which means you will get $180 in instant savings. You will also find interesting offers applied to the models with larger screens, giving you the chance to pick up a new 75-inch smart TV for $900 thanks to a $200 discount.

Fire TV Omni QLED TV $350 $530 Save $180 The new Fire TV Omni comes with a 4K Quantum Dot Display (QLED) that supports Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ playback. It features 96 local dimming zones for better black levels and tons of Fire TV OS features. $350 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV has tons of excellent features that you would only find in higher-end smart TVs, including a 4K Quantum Dot Display to make all your content look better with richer, brighter, and more vivid colors. You also get support for Adaptive Brightness, which will optimize the brightness of your display to perform better according to the lighting conditions in your room. And since this smart TV runs on Fire OS, you get access to a massive app gallery and the chance to sideload tons of other apps to help you watch anything you want without an issue.

Another great deal comes from Hisense, as you can also score nice savings on the company’s latest U7 Series ULED Mini-LED smart TV, which now starts at $568 with 29 percent savings on its 55-inch model. Or get the 75-inch variant for $998 and score a huge 33 percent discount, which will get you more than $500 in instant savings.

Finally, you can also pick up a new Hisense PX1 4K UHD Triple-Laser UST Ultra Short Throw Projector, as it is now available for $1,889 after receiving an enormous 43 percent discount that will get you more than $1,400 in instant savings. Or check out the latest savings applied to the Horizon Pro 4K Projector and other great options on sale today.