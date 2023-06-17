Apple has announced tons of amazing and potent devices with an M2 chip under the hood, including last year’s MacBook Pro models, the 13-inch MacBook Air, and other products that were announced during WWDC 2023. Indeed, Apple’s M2-powered Macs are more potent than their predecessors, but that doesn’t mean that a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro chip won’t be able to handle anything you throw at it, which is precisely why you should consider picking one up, especially after the latest price drops we’ve found at Amazon.com.

It seems that Amazon wants to clear out the remaining stock of previous generation MacBook Pro models, as you will now find Apple’s 2021 14-inch MacBook Pro selling for as low as $1,364. This laptop launched with an M1 Pro chip with an 8-core CPU and a 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage space, and a $1,999 price tag, which means that you can score more than $600 in instant savings on its Space Gray color variant.

You can also get the 1TB storage model with 20 percent savings, which means you can take one home for $1,999 with $500 instant savings. This model also features 16GB RAM, but you get a slightly more powerful M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU. The best part is that this offer is also available for the Silver model. However, if you want the 512GB storage variant in the same color variant, you will have to get ready to pay $1,800, which is still OK considering that you can still take advantage of a $199 discount.

Of course, you can also go for the recently announced 15-inch MacBook Air that now sells for $1,234 on its Starlight version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space, and if you’re still OK with a 13-inch display, you can pick up the 13.6-inch model for as low as $957.