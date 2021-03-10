Video Capture MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 review

We start today’s deals with some of the most powerful laptops in the market. Apple’s latest M1 13-inch MacBook Pro is getting up to $100 off if you go the 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage option, which means you can get yours for $1,399. If you feel ok with 256GB of storage space, you can get one for $1,00 with $99 savings, and you will still get the same 13-inch display, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 processor.

Still, the Intel-powered MacBook Pros are also on sale. The 13-inch variant with a MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i5 processor sells for $1,679.92 after a $119.08 discount. This will get you a great laptop with a 13.3-inch display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space in any of its color options. And if you want more storage, you can grab yours with 1TB for $1,799 after getting a $200 discount.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is available starting at $2,199 with $200 savings if you grab the version with 512GB of storage space, 16GB RAM, and an Intel Core i7 processor. If you want the maxed-out version with 1TB storage, 16GB RAM, and an Intel Core i9 processor, you can get it for $1,299, translating into $300 savings.

We have been posting several Android deals over the last few days, and they just seem to keep coming. The latest discounts come from both Amazon and B&H. If you head over to Amazon, you will find the Sony Xperia 1 II that’s selling for $1,099, which features 256GB of storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, and 8GB RAM. However, you can get the same device for $1 less over at B&H, with the same $100 savings.

The Google Pixel 3a XL may seem a bit dated in 2021, but it’s still a great phone. It gets even better when you can get yours at just $333 after a $146 discount in its just Black variant, or $310 if you get the Clearly White color option. Upon purchase, you will get an unlocked device with 64GB of storage space, 1GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor under the hood.

