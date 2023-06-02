Apple’s latest iPad Pro models are currently selling for as low as $1,000. These amazing and versatile tablets are getting more powerful with every iteration, and they’re now even more potent than some MacBooks out there. This makes them the perfect product for anyone interested in an extremely portable device with enough power to get any kind of work done.

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) $1000 $1099 Save $99 Apple's newest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is powered by the M2 chipset, which brings improved CPU and GPU performance along with faster connectivity. It also supports the new Apple Pencil hover experience. $1,000 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 128GB storage space normally sells for $1,099, but today’s offer shaves $99 off the final price tag. Savings start with a 5 percent discount representing $50 savings, while the extra $49 discount will be reflected at checkout. This will get you a new WiFi-only model with Apple’s M2 chip, a large 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and other great features in your choice of a Space Gray or Silver finish. The iPad Pro also supports the second-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, making it perfect for doodling, taking notes, and more.

Of course, you can also use your new 12.9-inch iPad Pro to watch your favorite shows and movies, but there’s another way to enjoy your favorite content, as TCL’s 65-inch QM8 QLED 4K smart mini LED TV is now available for $1,300 thanks to a 24 percent discount, that will get you $400 instant savings. You can use those extra savings to get a new Fluance RT80 Classic High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable Record Player for your home, as it currently goes for $170 with $30 savings. And you can also add a pair of Electrohome McKinley 2.0 Stereo Powered Bookshelf Speakers to your cart since they’re going for $85 thanks to a 15 percent discount.