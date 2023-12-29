We’re starting today’s amazing deals with a killer offer that will get you a massive 98-inch 4K smart TV for just $2,498 thanks to the latest offers available at Amazon.com, as the TCL S5 4K LED smart TV with Google TV is currently receiving a huge 38 percent discount.

TCL S5 4K LED Smart TV $2498 $4000 Save $1502 TCL’s 5-Series smart TV arrives with support for Dolby Vision, HDR Ultra, and Dolby Atmos, and since it runs on Google TV, it will work perfectly with Google Assistant and Alexa. You also get a stunning LED display that will reach up to 120Hz refresh rates and Motion Rate 480. $2498 at Amazon

TCL is one of America’s best-selling brands, thanks to its high-quality products with affordable price tags, and now one of the company’s best-selling models is currently getting better thanks to a very attractive discount, as you can now take home a massive 98-inch S5 4K LED Smart TV for just $2,498. This version launched with a $4,000 price tag, meaning you can take one home and score more than $1,500 in instant savings.

Indeed, TCL has higher-end alternatives that also come with interesting discounts, but come on, a massive 98-inch 4K smart TV for less than $2,500 is an absolute steal, especially if TCL’s S5 Series smart TV features Dolby Vision, HDR Ultra, Dolby Atmos, support the Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can use your smart TV with voice commands.

If you want to score bigger savings and a larger smart TV, you can also check out the latest savings applied to the 100-inch Hisense U8 smart TV that receives a massive 50 percent discount, which translates to $5,000 in instant savings. You can also opt for a smaller alternative that also comes with a smaller price tag, and it comes as the 65-inch TCL Q6 series QLED 4K smart TV that now goes for $498 with 29 percent savings. This model also includes an enhanced game accelerator for those who enjoy gaming and higher refresh rates.