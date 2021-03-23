We start today’s deals selection with some amazing discounts on Google Pixel devices. You can currently get a new Google Pixel 3 or the larger 3XL variant with 64GB of storage space for as low as $120. If you want the previous Pixel 2 variants, they start at $80. However, these phones aren’t new. They are ‘Grade A Refurbished’ devices, and they can be found only at Woot.com.

And since we’re already talking about Google refurbished devices, we must also include some options that are also available over at Amazon.com. You can find the Google Pixel 5 with 128GB of storage space for kist $629.10 with $69.90 savings if you go for the Just Black color option or $668 in case you go for the Clearly White variant. Now, all the devices we just mentioned are fully unlocked, but we also see that the Google Pixel 4 with 64GB of storage in Clearly White is selling for $239 after receiving a $160.99 discount, but be warned, this is a Verizon locked device. Still, if you’re looking for a new Google Pixel 4, you can also get it for $482 with $317 savings.

You can also find some nice deals on Samsung devices, as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are getting a $200 discount over at Amazon.com. This means you can get the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $1,100 and the Galaxy Note 20 for $800. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is going for $1,000 after the $200 discount, but you can also go for the smaller Galaxy S21 that’s now available for $700, which translates into $100 savings.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also getting a $100 discount, which means you can grab one for $600, which are some pretty decent savings. However, you can save big time on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the Galaxy S21 series, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. You can still get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 for just $325, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ is selling for $100, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is available for $300 after an eligible trade-in.