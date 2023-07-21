We start today’s deals with an excellent option for any Apple fan out there who wants to enjoy Apple’s streaming experience with a 2021 version of the Apple TV. This second-generation model will deliver HD content with 1080p resolution and support for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and more. It normally sells for $149, but today’s offer will let you take one home for just $79.

The 2021 version of the Apple TV comes with HD high-quality video streaming, Apple’s A8 chip for great app experiences and acceptable gameplay, and Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound to enjoy Apple’s original shows and movies from Apple TV+, and 32GB of internal storage space. You can also enjoy your TV with Apple’s excellent services, including Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.

Of course, there are other great options for those looking to get more out of their TVs, as Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks are also on sale, and getting up to 46 percent savings on the Fire TV Stick 4K, which is a great option for most people. This model sells for just $27, and it will let you enjoy your favorite media with a 4K definition, plus you get access to a massive app gallery, free live TV, and other goodies. This model typically goes for $50, which means you get to score $23 instant savings.

However, you can also go for the more potent Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, which now sells for $30 with $25 instant savings, which translates to a 45 percent discount. This model supports WiFi6, which means faster streaming speeds, and the best part is that this model is also faster and more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K, meaning that you will get more fluid navigation, faster app starts, and more. You get an Alexa voice remote with both models, but remember that if you want the real hands-free experience, you will need to get your hands on an Alexa-enabled smart speaker.