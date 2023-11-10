We have exciting deals for any gamer out there interested in purchasing a new Nintendo Switch, as Dell is currently letting you score some interesting savings on a new Nintendo Switch OLED. Savings aren’t directly applicable to your new handheld gaming console, but you get to score a $75 Dell Promo eGift Card by mail with your purchase.

Nintendo Switch OLED The Nintendo Switch OLED is an improved version of the classic Switch. It replaces the screen with a larger OLED panel, and it has slightly revamped hardware that not only looks and feels better, but is also more enjoyable. $350 at Dell

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

This is more than enough to get you a new game for your Nintendo Switch OLED, as some of the best games for this handheld console usually go for up to $65 when not on sale. The OLED version of the Nintendo Switch arrives with a 7-inch OLED touchscreen with 1280x720 resolution, which is more than perfect for retro gaming and for you to enjoy most titles on the go. However, remember that you can also dock your Switch to enjoy your gaming sessions on a larger display, perfect for staying at home.

You can also check out the latest Nintendo Switch offers that will get you a new pair of ergonomic controllers for just $39. The HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Pokemon Legends Arceus version normally sells for $60, but today’s 36 percent discount will make your gaming experience more gratifying and enjoyable.

And if you’re like me and love The Legend of Zelda, you can also pick up a new HORI Wireless Nintendo Pro Controller with Motion Control for Nintendo Switch for just $35, thanks to a massive 42 percent discount at Woot.com. I only suggest you hurry, as these offers tend to sell out fast.