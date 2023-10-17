Getting the right pair of headphones might be a difficult task, considering that there are tons of options available on the market since it’s better to have the real in-hand experience of trying your favorite music before purchasing. However, there’s an excellent option that’s become even better thanks to a massive 50 percent discount, as Amazon’s latest offers will help you get your hands on a new pair of JBL Tine 760NC wireless headphones for just $65.

JBL 760NC $65 $130 Save $65 The JBL Tune 760NC arrive with clean and precise sound, powerful bass, up to 35 hours of battery life with ANC on, or up to 50 hours without activating the noise canceling feature, and the best part is that you can get them charged to 100 percent in two hours.

$65 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon has tons of outstanding deals on wearable devices, smart TVs, and more, but the latest deal that caught our attention comes in the headphone department, where you will score 50 percent instant savings on a new pair of JBL Tune 760NC headphones. These normally sell for $130, but you can take one home for just $65. These are an excellent option for those interested in getting a pair of headphones with active noise cancelation and a lightweight foldable design that will make it easier for you to carry them anywhere you go.

The JBL Tune 760NC arrive with clean and precise sound, powerful bass, up to 35 hours of battery life with ANC on, or up to 50 hours without activating the noise canceling feature, and the best part is that you can get them charged to 100 percent in two hours.

And since we’re talking about great audio products, we must also include the Logitech for Creators BlueSnowball iCE Microphone, now selling for $40 thanks to a $10 discount, or fill your room with your favorite tunes with the Victrola Stream Onyx Turntable that goes for $400 after picking up $200 in instant savings.