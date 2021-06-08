Get 6 months of free Google Stadia if you are an AT&T 5G or Fiber subscriber

AT&T has teamed up with Google to provide Stadia Pro to 5G wireless and fiber customers. This comes at a great time as we’ve reported today that Stadia will now support even more Android TV devices later this month.

In today’s announcement, AT&T has included a new freebie that includes a 6-month Google Stadia Pro subscription to existing and new fiber internet customers. This promotion is available for AT&T wireless customers, both new and existing ones. Customers must have an “eligible” plan that adds or upgrades to a 5G capable  smartphone. New and existing fiber subscribers will need to upgrade to an AT&T package that supports this promotion, such as the 300Mbps, 500Mbps or 1 GIG speed plans.

The Stadia subscription will cost $9.99 after the promotion has ended, and for a limited time, eligible customers can also purchase the Stadia Controller with the Chromecast Ultra bundle for only $19.99. The deals will be available from tomorrow, June 9th.

The Stadia gaming service currently has a library of more than 170 titles, many of which are offered for free to Stadia Pro subscribers. This promotion seems like a nice addition for AT&T customers and it should help the company to gain even more subscribers. Of course, it is also beneficial for Google as it can boost its subscriber count, which comes at a time when the service faces a lot of uncertainty moving forward.




Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom.

You May Also Like
Sony playstation mobile
Sony is bringing PlayStation games to mobile as soon as 2021
Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan says the company will start bringing some iconic PlayStation franchises to mobile this year.
GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
NVIDIA debuts RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti GPUs. Now, let’s hope you can buy one!
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will be available globally June 3 onwards starting at $1,199, while the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti starts at $599.
Google Stadia will support even more Android TV devices later this month
Google Stadia will support even more Android TV devices later this month
Google Stadia is one of the best cloud gaming services on the…