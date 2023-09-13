Gaming deals have been getting crazy over the last couple of days, as we have seen massive deals applied to Razer’s Xbox controllers and other very affordable gaming laptops become even more budget-friendly. However, today we will focus on one of the most important peripherals you can get to improve your gaming experience, as Amazon’s latest offers will get you up to 54 percent savings on some of the best gaming mice around, starting ting with the Logitech G502 HERO wired gaming mouse that’s now available for just $37 thanks to a very compelling $43 discount.

Logitech G502 HERO $37 $80 Save $43 Logitech’s G502 HERO High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse comes with a HERO 25K sensor, an adjustable weight system, 11 programable buttons, on-board memory, and more to take your gaming experience to the next level. $37 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

The Logitech G502 HERO high-performance wired gaming mouse is an excellent option for those interested in serious gaming as it features a HERO 25K sensor, 25,600 DPI, adjustable weighs that will help you find the best option for your gaming preferences, 11 programmable buttons, and RGB lighting if you want it to look flashy as well. Of course, we have other great options for those interested in wireless gaming, starting with the Logitech G903 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse, which now sells for $100, thanks to a $50 discount.

Moving on to Razer, we find that the DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is an excellent option for those interested in wireless gaming with a budget-friendly price tag. This option comes in at $69 after receiving an insane 48 percent discount. You can also pick up the Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $80 with $70 in instant savings thanks to a 47 percent discount, or get your mouse with an RGB Charging Dock for $90 and score 40 percent savings.

Other options include the SteelSeries Rival 650 Quantum Wireless Gaming Mouse, selling for $60 with $30 in instant savings, the Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro for $67 with 26 percent savings, and the Asus ROG Keris Wireless AimPoint Gaming Mouse going for $75 thanks to a 25 percent discount.