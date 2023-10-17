Hisense has recently announced one of its biggest and best TVs ever, as the already great U8 series gets a new addition. Now, you can enjoy your favorite games and shows on a massive 100-inch screen, as the Hisense 100-inch Class U8 Series 4K Mini-LED ULED Google TV is now available for purchase with a massive 50 percent discount at Best Buy.

We thought that Hisense’s Upgrade Deal of the Week offers were already crazy, but the company has taken us by surprise by launching a new model with a big screen and an even bigger discount, as this model is up for grabs at $5,000 after a $5,000 price cut. Yes, you will be able to take this baby home and score 50 percent savings, or take two if you have the room in your house. You will find this model up for grabs at Best Buy, and it seems that it will also be available from Amazon.com later.

Either way, you would be receiving one of Hisense’s best smart TVs, as it features the company’s proprietary ULED technologies that boost color, contrast, brightness, and more for a stunning visual experience. Mini-LED Pro with Full Array Local Dimming is also available for better contrast, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the ultimate cinematic experience, and 50W of power with five speakers that will make it sound superb. You also get up to 144Hz refresh rates with Game Mode Pro, Dolby Vision Gaming, Film Maker mode, and a gorgeous design. And to make things even more compelling, you also get a free download of NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition until November 12, while supplies last.

You will also get interesting savings on the 85-inch variant of the U8 series, which now goes for $2,000 and $700 in instant savings. Or get the 65-inch version for $1098 with 22 percent savings. Another great offer comes as the 65-inch Samsung OLED 4K S90C Series Quantum Smart TV, now picking up a 38 percent discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,600.