Get up to 50% savings on Razer and Logitech gaming peripherals

We start today’s deals with a vast selection of gaming peripherals currently on sale, starting with the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard, which is now receiving a 39 percent discount that translates to $90 savings. This means that you can get this fantastic new keyboard for just $140. This keyboard features yellow mechanical linear and silent switches that are great for gaming, even though you may want to opt for the tactile or the clicky switches if you’re doing tons of typing.

Next up, we have the Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard that is now available for $160 after receiving a $40 discount that represents 20 percent savings. Finally, if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can check out the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard, which is now available for $90 after scoring the same $40 savings.

If you’re not a fan of Razer, you could also consider picking up the Logitech G915 TKL available for $175 after getting a $55 discount representing 24 percent savings. This model is great for gaming and typing, and I should know since this is the same keyboard I’m using right now.

Still, you can also check out a new Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that goes for $164.07 after scoring an 18 percent discount or get the more affordable Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that is now going for $100. You will be able to score $30 savings. You can also use these savings to get a new Logitech G300s Optical Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse for just $22 after a massive 45 percent discount.

However, today’s best deal comes as the Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset, which is currently receiving an insane 50 percent discount, so that you can purchase one of these amazing gaming headsets for $65. And suppose you’re interested in a higher-end option. In that case, you can also consider the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset that is now going for $130 after scoring a $70 discount that represents 35 percent savings. Finally, the Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset is available for $40 after a 33 percent discount.