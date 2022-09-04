We have fantastic news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new smartphone, as Amazon’s latest offers will let you get a new device for as low as $210. Savings start with the 2021 version of the Moto Edge, which now sells for $350 after an insane 50 percent discount.

Last year’s Moto Edge is still an excellent device for those who are looking for an affordable smartphone in 2022, as it comes packed with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, a 5,000mAh battery, a triple camera setup with a 108 primary sensor to deliver awesome shots and other great features. It arrived with a $700 price tag, so it is definitely an option you can consider if you want to save big bucks on a new Android device.

However, you can also check out the Moto G Stylus 5G, which comes with a $250 price tag. This model usually sells for $400, but the latest 38 percent discount lets you get one and score $150 savings. This is also a 2021 model, and it comes with a 2-day battery, 6GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a primary 48MP shooter on its quad camera setup. You also get a 6.8-inch Max Vision FHD+ display with stylus support, which makes it a very convenient device for those who love taking notes on the go.

And that’s still too much for your budget; you can also take advantage of the massive 48 percent discount applied to the Motorola One 5G Ace, which now sells for $210. This model usually goes for $400, so you can score $190 savings if you finally decide that this is the perfect phone for you or your kids. The Motorola One 5G Ace comes with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor under the hood.