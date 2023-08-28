Samsung’s latest foldable phones arrived with important upgrades, even though they might not be as easy to catch when you compare the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 to their predecessors. The most important changes come under the hood, as these new foldables arrive with tons of power and better technology under the hood, making them the best option for anyone wanting to get their hands on a new Android phone. Indeed, they might not be the most affordable options on the market, but today’s offers will help you get your hands on a new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and a Galaxy Z Flip 5 for less.

Best Buy’s latest offers will get you up to $400 in instant savings on Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now up for grabs at just $1,400 after seeing a $400 discount, which is only available if you activate your new smartphone on Verizon or Google Fi. AT&T is also letting you score similar savings, but this offer will get you a new device for $1,300, but only if you add a new line or new account to your current service. This will get you a new Galaxy Z Fold 5 with 256GB internal storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon processor, and more. And remember that you can also score up to $450 in savings with an eligible trade-in.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is receiving a similar treatment, but this deal will get you $300 in instant savings with activation and up to $450 trade-in savings. In other words, you could get your new foldable phone for just $250, which is an absolute steal. This option comes with a smaller chassis, but you get the same processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and a fast and snappy device that will make you look great anywhere you are.