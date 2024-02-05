We’re wrapping up today’s offers with some of Google’s latest smartphones, where you will find insane savings on these excellent Android devices. Savings start with the Google Pixel 8 Pro, now selling for $799 thanks to a 20 percent discount that will get you $200 in instant savings. This model comes unlocked with 128GB storage space, a long-lasting battery, 12GB RAM, and the Google Tensor G3 chip that will do wonders combined with this phone’s camera setup, which includes a 48 MP ultrawide, a 50 MP wide, and a 48 MP telephoto lens.

Google Pixel 8 Pro $799 $999 Save $200 The Google Pixel 8 Pro, featuring the third-generation Tensor G3, is Google's flagship phone for 2023. It introduces some small improvements overall, a brand-new processor to set it apart, a thermometer sensor, and promises an outstanding smartphone camera experience. $799 at Amazon

The Google Pixel 8 Pro launched back in October 2023, making it the most powerful Pixel phone on the market. It will deliver fast and snappy navigation without any kind of bloat or unnecessary apps installed, so you can experience Android at its purest expression. It also comes with an incredibly bright display, a 6.7-inch Super Actua display with 120Hz refresh rates, and other excellent features that make it an amazing phone.

A more budget-friendly alternative for those who want to spend less

You can also pick up the more affordable base model, now going for just $549, thanks to a 21 percent discount. This model also comes unlocked with 128GB of storage space, and it’s perfect for those on a tighter budget. The Pixel 7a is another fairly recent device, and it also comes with a great camera and an even better, more budget-friendly price tag, as you can pick one up for $374 with 25 percent savings.

However, suppose you want to score the best deal available on a Pixel device. In that case, you might want to head over to Woot.com, where the Pixel 7 Pro is now selling for just $600 after receiving a massive 40 percent discount on its 256GB storage model, which will get you $400 in instant savings. This might not be Google’s latest, but it is, without a doubt, an excellent device to have.