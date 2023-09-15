We start today’s offers with a very attractive option for anyone looking for an excellent gaming laptop, as the MSI Stealth GS77 is selling for just $1,099 after receiving a 39 percent discount. This powerful battle station arrives with an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, USB Type-C, and Thunderbolt 4 support. You can also enjoy a very large 17-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates and a rather elegant design, so you can use it for school and other stuff.

The MSI Stealth GS77 Gaming Laptop normally sells for $1,799, meaning you can score $700 in instant savings and get an excellent device to run the latest games. Of course, there are other exciting offers for those who need to stick to a budget, including the ASUS TUF Dash 15, which currently sells for $1,089 after receiving a 16 percent discount. This model has a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rates, an Intel Core i7 chip, GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and $210 in instant savings.

You can also pick up a new ASUS TUF F17 for just $787, thanks to a 13 percent discount. This model comes with a decent Intel Core i5 processor, GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a $113 discount that makes this laptop even more affordable and the perfect option for new gamers.

Suppose you need to carry your laptop around. In that case, I suggest you check out the latest savings available on Targus’ Drifter II Laptop Backpack that will hold up to 17-inch laptops for $93, thanks to a compelling 31 percent discount. And if you’re looking for other options, you can also consider picking up the Targus Spruce EcoSmart Travel Laptop Backpack for $77 and score 29 percent savings. You will also find the Cypress Hero Backpack with Find My Locator for $130 after the latest price drop at Targus.com, meaning you can score $20 in instant savings.