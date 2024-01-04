We start today’s best savings selection with one of the best 65-inch smart TVs you can get for under $600, as the U6 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Smart TV is now available for $548, thanks to a very attractive 31 percent discount.

Hisense U6K Series $548 $800 Save $252 The Hisense U6K series features Mini-LED technology and is one of the best options on the market due to its support for QLED technology. It even has support for Dolby Vision and Atmos standards. $548 at Amazon

Amazon’s newest deals will get you more than $250 in instant savings on Hisense’s 65-inch U6 Series 4K smart Google TV. This model normally sells for $800, but you can take one home for just $548 today. The Hisense U6 Series is an excellent option for those looking to get cool features at a very affordable price tag. It features a Full Array of Local Dimming for excellent contrast, deep blacks, and brighter colors. You also get VRR Game Mode, up to 240Hz refresh rates, support for HDR 10+, and Alexa compatibility, making your smart TV more convenient and easier to use. And its bezel-less design will make it look great anywhere you want to set it up.

You can also choose to go for the higher-end 55-inch U8 Series Mini-LED, as it currently sells for $798, thanks to a 27 percent discount. This model normally sells for $1,100, meaning you can score more than $300 in instant savings. It includes the same great features you get on the more affordable U6 series, but you also get a very bright 1,500-nit screen, Dolby Vision IQ support, and more.

Finally, if you’re looking for other great alternatives, you can get your hands on a new 75-inch Samsung QLED 4K Q60C Series Quantum HDR, now going for $998 with $400 off, thanks to a 29 percent discount. And if you want a smaller, more productive alternative, you can check out Samsung’s 43-inch M70B Series 4K UHD USB-C Smart Monitor, currently available for $397 with a 21 percent discount.