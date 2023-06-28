We start today’s deals with the 2022 version of Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 5, which now sells for just $900. This laptop usually sells for $1,300, which means you get to score $400 in instant savings and a versatile laptop with more than enough power to help you complete regular tasks.

This version of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 arrives with an Intel Evo i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and a 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen display for an ultra-portable device. However, you can also get yours with a 15-inch display, 32GB RAM, and up to 1TB SSD storage, even though that will also change the final price tag and possible discounts applied to your new laptop. And you can also get a more powerful version with an Intel Evo i7 chip inside.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 $900 $1300 Save $400 The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is powered by the new 12th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors, and it has 13.5-inch and 15-inch variants available. Both devices feature the new Thunderbolt 4 ports, and provide a full day's worth of charge in a portable form factor. $900 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Now, if you want more power and a larger display, check out the Alienware M17R5 Gaming Laptop, which now sells for $2,235 after picking up an 11 percent discount that will get you more than $250 instant savings. This beast comes packed with a large 17.3-inch FHD display capable of reaching 480Hz refresh rates, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics.

And if you want a larger display, I suggest you go for a new 34-inch HP OMEN QHD 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor, that now sells for $380 with 21 percent savings, and enjoy your favorite games on a massive screen with AMD FreeSync Premium Technology. And while you’re at it, check out the HyperX Cloud Alpha S - PC Gaming Headset, which now sells for just $78 thanks to the latest offers that will get you 25 percent savings and a $20 discount coupon.