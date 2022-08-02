Get up to $300 savings on a new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

Microsoft fans rejoice, especially those interested in purchasing a new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, as the latest offers will let you save big bucks on this and other amazing Microsoft products.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 was launched back in April 2021, which means that it is over a year old, but still not old enough to get a refresh. This laptop has a beautiful platinum finish and the same design as its predecessor. This means that you also get the same ports as the ones found on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, but that doesn’t mean it lacks power. The current iteration packs an AMD Ryzen 5 Surface Edition processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage under the hood. It also comes with the latest version of Windows, and the best part is that it would only set you back $800 after the latest $200 discount, which translates to 20 percent savings.

You can also consider picking up your new Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 in Black. This option comes with the same 13.5-inch touchscreen, but it will be more expensive. It is currently available for $1,040 after receiving the same 20 percent discount, but this time, you will be able to keep $260 in your pocket. However, differences don’t stop there, as you will also receive an Intel Core i5 processor and 512GB of storage space. If that’s still not enough power for your needs, you can also check out the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, which comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB, which now sells for $1,400 after picking up a $300 discount.

Microsoft Laptop 4 The Microsoft Laptop 4 features an elegant and minimalistic design, and tons of configurations to choose from, which also include the processor that powers the show behind the curtain

You can also consider other options if you’re not entirely in love with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4. For instance, you can check out the new Microsoft Surface Go 2, which is now available for $278 after receiving a 30 percent discount, which translates to $121 savings. And suppose you don’t mind having a pre-owned laptop. In that case, you can also consider going for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, which currently sells for $519, after picking up a massive 44 percent discount, which means more than $409 savings on this renewed model.