Get up to $250 savings on Razer gaming laptops and other gaming products

Razer is one of the most respectable names in the gaming industry, which means that its products are some of the best for those who love extended gaming sessions and amazing gaming products. These products look fantastic but are not necessarily the most affordable in the market, so we love to see some of their products on sale.

For instance, you can now get your hands on a new Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop for $2,649 after receiving a $150.99 discount. This model comes with a powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, making its stunning 14-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates respond even better. You also get 16GB RAM and 1TB storage space, THX Spatial Audio for an amazing audio experience, and vapor chamber cooling to keep your laptop cool even when playing graphics intense games.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop is now available for $2,349 after receiving a $250 discount, and it is a perfect option for those who want an Intel-powered gaming laptop. This model is packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, and you also get a 15.6-inch FHD display with 360Hz refresh rates. And suppose you’re looking for something a bit more affordable. In that case, you can check out the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Gaming Laptop, which packs NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage for $1,700 after scoring a $100 discount.

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop Samsung G50A Gaming Monitor

Of course, your gaming laptop or gaming PC will work even better with the right gaming peripherals, and there are tons of options to choose from. We start with the ASUS ROG Falchion Wireless 65% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that is now available for $100 after scoring a $50 discount that represents 33 percent savings. Or you can get a larger canvas, as the Samsung G50A Gaming Monitor is now available for $250 after a massive 44 percent discount that will get you $200 savings. This monitor features a 27-inch QHD display with 165Hz refresh rates, HDR 10, G-Sync, and other more.

Of course, you also need to be comfortable if you’re going to be playing for hours. So we have found a great option for you to consider, as the Razer Iskur Fabric Gaming Chair is also on sale. This gaming chair features an ergonomic lumbar support system, ultra-soft spill-resistant fabric, and more for $380 after a 24 percent discount that translates to $119 savings. And you can also add a new Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Gaming Pro Controller to the package for $128 after a $22 discount if you need a new controller for your Xbox or PC.