Samsung has come a long way in the PC market since the launch of the SPC-1000 back in 1983. Since then, the chaebol has been working non-stop to deliver some of the best products available, which led to the launch of the latest Galaxy Book 2 Pro series in the first half of 2022. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro series includes the flexibility and versatility for today’s needs, which aims to deliver a PC experience that is equally productive and portable. And the best part is that these laptops are getting even better thanks to the latest offers from Discover Samsung.

The latest Discover Samsung deals will get you $250 instant savings on one of Samsung’s best laptops on the market, as you can now get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 for just $1,200. These savings won’t have you trading in any of your current devices, as this 17 percent discount is available right now and for a limited time only, so you may want to hurry up. This will get you a new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro with an Intel Core i7 processor, 512GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a beautiful 15-inch AMOLED screen that stands out even more, thanks to its sleek and convertible design. And don’t worry, you can also get the 1TB storage model with the same $250 savings, meaning that you can take this baby home for $1,400.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is the most powerful laptop in the Galaxy Book 2 series, and it comes with either a 13.3-inch or 15.6-inch FHD display. It has plenty of power, thanks to the Intel i5 or i7 processor, and it has up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. If you're looking for a powerful portable laptop, this is one of the best devices on the market.

Suppose you’re interested in a more affordable version of the Galaxy Book 2 Pro series. In that case, you can also check out the other models that start at $1,300. However, you can make these laptops more affordable when you trade in one of your current products, as Samsung.com lets you score some attractive trade-in savings. And you can also score up to $500 instant savings on the 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming DQHD Quantum Mini-LED Monitor that is now available for $1,800 thanks to the latest Discover Samsung sales event.