We've got some exciting news for those looking for a new MacBook Air as the latest deal from Amazon will get you $250 savings on the latest M2 model. The 512GB storage variant of the 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air, which typically retails for $1,500, is currently available for just $1,250, saving you 17 percent instantly.

MacBook Air M2 $1249 $1499 Save $250 The latest MacBook Air is powered by the M2 Apple Silicon, offering even better performance than the M1 series of chips. It comes with an all-new design similar to the new MacBook Pro models, fast internal memory, excellent battery life, and an Apple M2 chipset that provides all the performance you need for multitasking, editing, and working on-the-go. $1249 at Amazon

The M2 MacBook Air comes packed with a big 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, the largest ever seen on a MacBook Air from Apple. It also includes 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD onboard storage. This MacBook Air is powered by Apple's M2 chipset, one of the most powerful and energy-efficient chip available right now. You also get built-in Touch ID for biometric authentication and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for your conferences and video calls. This MacBook features a fan-less design which means it will stay silent all-while delivering up to 18 hours of battery backup.

If you're thinking about laptop accessories, there are some great deals available. Logitech's new MX Keys Mini keyboard is currently on sale for 30% off, which means you save $30 from its usual $100 price tag. Suppose you want to complete your desk setup with one of the best MacBook mice available, then you are in luck as the Pebble mouse from Logitech is currently discounted by 30%. Alternatively, if you're in the market for headphones, you can snag the Bose Headphones 700 at an $80 discount.

Suppose you don't want to invest heavily in a laptop. In that case, you can go for Apple's M1 MacBook Air, which is currently discounted by $250, bringing its price down to just $750. We think it's still a fantastic option if you're looking for a reliable and affordable laptop. Alternatively, you can check out the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook, currently available for $100 discount on Best Buy, bringing down the price to just $219. It boasts a sizable 14-inch touchscreen display and an impressive 14-hour battery life.