Get up to 25 percent savings on the OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus made some really weird decisions with the OnePlus 9 series. It was the first time that the company tried to deliver a ‘premium’ device to go against Samsung’s Galaxy series, the higher-end iPhone models, and more, but it seems that it wasn’t as successful as it expected. One year later, we have a new OnePlus series that turned out to be a very compelling option for those interested in a new Android device. But then again, one year later, we find the OnePlus 9 series selling for what should’ve been its starting price.

You can currently get a new OnePlus 9 device starting at $600 when you go for the base model. This will get you a new and unlocked device with a 6.55-inch 120Hz Fluid display, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. You also get Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, which means you get a 48MP main shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP monochrome lens that will capture great shots with good light. And the best part is that this device features one of the fastest wired charging speeds on the market, thanks to Warp Charge 65T, which will give you a day’s power in just 15 minutes and a $130 discount.

However, you can also opt for a higher-end OnePlus 9 Pro, which is the same phone I’m using right now. It features the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, but you get 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space under the hood. It is a fast and snappy device that still works like a charm. It also comes with a beautiful 120Hz Fluid Display and a similar camera configuration you get with the base model. The only difference is that you get an extra 8MP telephoto camera in the combo. This device sells for $800 after scoring a 25 percent discount, which means you will be able to keep $269 in your pocket, and you will have a great device for a couple of years.