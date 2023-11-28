Jabra had some attractive deals available for anyone interested in upgrading their audio during Black Friday. Luckily, those deals will be around until the end of the month, so you can still take advantage of these amazing savings. There are several excellent options, but one of the best deals comes with the Jabra Elite 8 Active, as you can currently pick up a pair for just $150 with 25 percent savings, which translates to $50 off your purchase.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active are just perfect for people who love to stay active. These powerful earphones arrive with a comfortable and secure fit that will keep them in place no matter what you do. You also get Active Noise Canceling, Dolby Surround Sound, Military grade durability, and up to 32 hours of battery life; and they’re the best if you like to be active, as these waterproof earbuds were designed to withstand anything you throw at it, so you can easily train at the beach, in the gym or the rain and they won’t be affected by moisture.

You can also consider picking up the higher-end Jabra Elite 10 wireless headphones, which also receive a $50 discount. They normally go for $250, so you can pick up a pair for just $200. They arrive with excellent audio, all-day battery life, advanced active noise cancellation, Jabra’s ComfortFit Technology, and other great features that will easily make you love them.