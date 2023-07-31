Looking to save big bucks on a new smart TV? Well, look no further, as you can currently score attractive savings on some of TCL’s best and latest smart TVs, starting with the huge 85-inch TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV, which now sells for $1,200, down from a regular $1,600 price tag. This model has great features, including Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR+ Pro, a dedicated game accelerator for an enhanced gaming experience, and up to 120Hz refresh rates at 4K resolution.

TCL’s Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Google TV is an excellent option for anyone looking to get a large-screen smart TV without having to break the bank. It lets you enjoy vivid colors and bright images to help you enjoy all of your favorite content. It also includes Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion to offer better motion clarity, and the best part is that you can enjoy all of your favorite content thanks to Google’s immense app gallery. And remember that you can also pick up a Fire TV Stick if you want to try Amazon’s Fire OS on your smart TV.

Remember that you can also consider picking up a smaller 55-inch model for just $398, thanks to the latest 20 percent discount. This model sells for $500, meaning you score over $100 in instant savings. TCL’s S4 Series 4K LED Smart TV with Google TV is even more affordable at just $300 after receiving a 21 percent discount. This is the latest 2023 model, and if you want an even more affordable alternative, you can get the 43-inch option for $250. Another great option comes with the Anker NEBULA Capsule II Smart Portable Projector, which currently sells for $400, and comes with 25 percent savings that translate to $130 savings.