Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models are, without a doubt, some of the best and most potent laptops you can get on the market, thanks to Cupertino’s great work with processors and integrating everything to work seamlessly and more efficiently than anything else on the market. This easily explains why these are also some of the most popular laptops on the market. And now, they’re about to become even more popular thanks to the latest discount applied to the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro chip that will get you $200 in instant savings.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro (2023) $2299 $2499 Save $200 The 16-inch MacBook Pro has the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. It's a great laptop for power users who demand more in a small and compact form factor. The MacBook can last for up to 22 hours on a single charge, and it's up to any task with the new chips that provide up to 50% faster speeds of the M1 series of devices. $2299 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest offers will get you a new 16-inch MacBook Pro for $2,299 after receiving a $200 discount. This laptop comes packed with Apple’s M3 Pro chip, which includes a 12-core CPU, an 18-core GPU, a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 18GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and more to make it the perfect tool for any creator who wants to unleash their full potential.

Make your 16-inch MacBook Pro better with these deals

Of course, there are several ways to make your MacBook Pro an even better productivity tool, as you can add a new OMOTON Laptop Stand to your setup to give you a better viewing angle of your display while helping it keep cool. A new keyboard will also be useful, and you have the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard going for $91 with 25 percent savings, or Satechi’s Slim X3 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard selling for $77 with a 14 percent discount.

You can also add the Seagate Expansion 18TB External Hard Drive HDD to your setup for $300 with $50 off, and get everything connected to your laptop with the CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock, now available for $225 with the latest savings. It now goes for $250, but it launched with a $300 price tag, which means $75 total savings.