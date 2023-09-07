Amazon’s latest offers will get you some interesting savings on Apple’s MacBook Air models, as you can now pick up a new M2-powered MacBook Air for just $1,099 thanks to a 15 percent discount, which represents $200 off.

MacBook Air 15.3-inch M2 2023 $1099 $1299 Save $200 The 15.3-inch MacBook Air comes with a gorgeous 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, Apple’s powerful M2 chip with a powerful 8-core CPU, and a 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB storage space, Touch ID, and more. $1099 at Amazon

The 2023 MacBook Air comes packed with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, the largest ever in Apple’s history. It also includes 8GB RAM, the latest M2 chip, and Touch ID for biometric authentication. You also get a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for your conferences and video calls, and more to make it the perfect tool to help you reach your goals and make your creations come to life.

The same $200 discount is applied to the 512GB storage model, which basically comes with everything we just mentioned, which means no extra power. However, you can also get your laptop with 16GB RAM if you’re willing to pay $1,699. Now, suppose you’re on a tight budget. In that case, you can still take advantage of another deal that will get you a new M1-powered MacBook Air with a 13-inc Retina Display for $750. This model is from 2022, but it’s still an excellent option for those nostalgic Apple users who want to stick to the old, chamfered design.

If you‘re looking for something a bit more potent, I suggest you head over to B&H ASAP, as the 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 Pro chip sells for $1,699 after receiving a $300 discount. This model comes with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage space, and tons of horsepower. However, you might want to hurry, as this deal will only be available until midnight ET.