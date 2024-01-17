We have excellent news for anyone looking to take their favorite beats to the gym or out for a run, as the Jabra Elite 8 Active are now available for $160 thanks to the latest 20 percent discount available at Amazon.com.

Jabra Elite 8 Active $160 $200 Save $40 The Jabra Elite 8 Active will be your best partner for the gym, as they will deliver outstanding active noise-canceling, water resistance, and other excellent features $160 at Amazon

The Jabra Elite 8 Active launched with a $200 price tag, meaning that you can pick up a pair and score $40 in instant savings. However, the good news keeps coming, as you will be getting some of the best sports-oriented wireless Bluetooth earbuds. The Jabra Elite 8 Active features a comfortable and secure fit that will keep them in their place no matter what you do. They’re also designed to last, with military-grade durability, and to make things even more compelling, you get outstanding Active Noise Cancellation and support for Dolby Surround Sound.

