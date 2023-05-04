We start today’s deals with some of the best Android devices around, which just became even better thanks to the latest discounts. Savings start with the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which now starts at $700 after receiving a 22 percent discount. This device launched with an $899 price tag, but today’s deal will let you take one and score $199 instant savings. This will get you a new and unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro with 128GB storage space, which also packs one of the best cameras in any Android smartphone.

Google Pixel 7 Pro $700 $899 Save $199 The Google Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the new Google Pixel Tensor sensor, provides great graphics performance and computing power to let you easily play all of your favorite games and multitask. The device also has a highly capable camera setup that's backed by a unique post-processing algorithm that helps achieve great results. $700 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Google’s Pixel 7 Pro is powered by the company’s proprietary Tensor G2 chip, which is faster, more efficient, and more secure than its predecessor. Plus, it also boosts the phone’s image and video processing to deliver some of the best shots you will ever see. You also get a device with a battery life that can last over 24 hours, and if you want more battery life, you can get up to 72 hours with the device’s Extreme Battery Saver mode.

You can also consider going for one of the best devices in 2023, as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is now up for grabs at $1,000 thanks to a 17 percent discount, which means you also get $200 instant savings when you go for this sexy-looking Android phone. The Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a 200MP primary camera, 256GB storage space, long-lasting battery life, and stylus input, making it the perfect smartphone for anyone interested in productivity.