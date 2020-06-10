It’s no secret that your Mac already comes loaded with more than a few great apps and tools. From the collection of Office-like apps that help you build presentations and spreadsheets to the lesser-known tools that can help with productivity and scheduling, the latest Mac OS is great for every-day tasks.

But if you want to truly take advantage of the award-winning power and functionality of your computer, you’re going to need some third-party apps that don’t come with your operating system.

Enter the Limited Edition Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Desktop bundle—an incredibly popular and powerful collection of best-selling and top-rated apps for your Mac that will help you with everything from productivity to photo editing and beyond.

And right now this entire 11-app bundle is available for over 90% off at just $59.99—a tiny fraction of what you’d pay if you were to purchase each app separately.

The bundle’s flagship app, Parallels Desktop, is a groundbreaking piece of software that allows you to seamlessly and effortlessly run thousands of Windows apps directly on your Mac—all without compromising speed or functionality. You’ll be able to run resource-heavy Windows applications on your Mac HD without slowing down your computer or having to worry about bugs, and a specialized browser makes it easy to transfer individual files as well.

This bundle also comes with a subscription to Windscribe VPN Pro—a popular VPN service that allows you to safeguard your privacy on both public and private networks, bypass content restrictions when you travel overseas, and remove unwanted ads from your browsing experience on all of your devices.

In addition to granting you unlimited access to these two great apps, this bundle will also make it easy to build websites using RapidWeaver 8, harness your creative potential with XMind 8 Pro, protect your hard drive from data loss with Disk Drill PRO, optimize your WiFi connections using NetSpot Pro, professionally edit your photos with Aurora HDR, manage and transfer all of your iOS data between your devices with iMazing, eliminate PDF headaches and editing woes with PDF Expert, and much more.

Grab 11 incredible Mac apps for a fraction of their usual cost by picking up the Limited Edition Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Desktop bundle for just $59.99—over 90% off its usual price for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.