We have more amazing deals for anyone looking for a new smart TV, as Discover Samsung week is currently shaving off $1,000 from the 75-inch QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV. This may not be Samsung’s largest option, but it is one of its best models in the 4K department.

Discover Samsung deals are almost gone as we get closer to the end of the week but don’t worry, as you still have more than enough time to take advantage of massive savings. The latest one comes with the 2022 model of the Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV, which now sells for $1,800 on its 75-inch variant. This model comes with Samsung’s Quantum Mini LEDs for breathtaking color and contrast, a Neo Quantum Processor 4K to analyze your content and upscale it to 4K with AI-based deep learning, high dynamic contrast, vivid colors, vibrant 3D sound, Dolby Atmos, and more.

You can also consider picking up a renewed and more affordable version at Amazon.com, as it will only cost you $1,670 after a small discount. But if you’re interested in a more affordable option, you can also consider checking out Hisense’s 75-inch U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV, as it now sells for $1,400 thanks to a $100 discount. And remember that you can also improve your audio experience with JBL’s BAR5.0 5-Channel Multibeam Soundbar, now available for just $250 thanks to a compelling 38 percent discount.