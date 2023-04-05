We start today’s deals with an outstanding offer for any gamer out there wishing to upgrade their battle station, as the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop is now available for $2,000 after picking up an insane 33 percent discount, which translates to $1,000 instant savings.

The Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop arrives with tons of power and top-of-the-line specs that will deliver an excellent gaming experience. First up, we have a 14-cire Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics under the hood. You also get a 15.6-inch FHD display with up to 360Hz refresh rates, support for Thunderbolt 4, and vapor chamber cooling with upgraded exhaust fins, better fans, and larger liquid capacity, which helps it perform cooler and quieter than previous models.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop The Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop is a great option for those looking for a new battle station you can take anywhere you go. It comes with tons of power under the hood, a large 15.6-inch display with 360Hz refresh rates, and other great features. See at Amazon (US)

Other great options include the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming/Creator Laptop, which also receives a 33 percent discount. However, this more affordable alternative comes in at $1,180, which translates to $570 instant savings. It features an Intel core i7 chip, GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, a 16-inch WQXGA display with 240Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, support for WiFi 6E, and more. And if you want an even more affordable option, you can check out the MSI Stealth 15M Gaming Laptop, which goes for $1,099 thanks to a $300 discount.

Other non-gaming alternatives arrive as the 14-inch LG gram, which now goes for just $797 thanks to a very compelling 36 percent discount, making it the most affordable option. It comes with a 14-inch IPS display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage space, which is more than enough for everyday tasks.