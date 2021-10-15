The latest M1 iPad Pro may be a bit overpowered. It packs a processor that can handle a laptop and graphics-intensive apps. It also packs up to 16GB RAM depending on the storage option you go for, as this is reserved for the 1TB and 2TB variants. If you go for the 128GB storage variant, you will get 8GB RAM, and that’s not bad, considering that you can pick one up for just $999 at Amazon and B&H.

You can currently get a new M1 iPad Pro with 128GB storage for just $999 after a $100 discount over at Amazon, and B&H. Savings are available on both the Space Gray and the Silver color variants, and some of these savings also get to other storage variants. For instance, you can pick up the 256GB model for 1,099, which also means $100 savings for anyone interested. And if you go for the maxed-out version, you will receive a $99 discount, meaning that you can get one for $2,100. The 1TB is more affordable at B&H since it goes for $1,699, which is $50 less than $1,749 price tag you would have to pay for the same device at Amazon.com.

Of course, you can also go for the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro that’s also getting some interesting discounts. You can grab the 256GB WiFi-only model at Amazon for $800 after a $99 discount, or head over to B&H, where you can pick up the 128GB storage variant for $749 in Silver after a $50 discount. And if you need that much power, you can also check out Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad Air, that’s currently selling for $539 after a $60 discount. This model comes with 64GB storage space, WiFi-only support, Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and Apple Pencil gen-2 support.