We start today’s deals with several Apple products, including the latest 11-inch iPad Pro models getting $100 savings on its 1TB storage options. First up, we have the WiFi-only model that is currently selling for $1,399 or get LTE support for $1,599. Now, you can also get the 128GB model with 128GB storage space for $749 after a $50 discount. And the same discount is also applied to the LTE variant that’s now available for $949.

Remember that the 2021 iPad Pro features Apple’s new M1 chip, an amazing 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone and P3 color gamut, Face ID, a 12MP primary camera, LiDAR sensor, and more. But if you want a larger canvass, you can also grab the 12.9-inch model with 128GB storage for $999 after receiving a $100 discount.

The latest 10.9-inch iPad Air is also on sale. You can get a new WiFi-only model for as low as $500 with $99 savings if you can settle for the 64GB storage option. The 256GB option is getting the same discount so that you can grab one for $650. This model comes powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and you get Touch ID for biometric authentication.

You can also grab a new pair of AirPods Pro for just $180 after receiving a 28 percent discount that translates to $69 savings. These wireless earbuds feature active noise cancelation, transparency mode and three sizes of soft silicone times for you to choose the one that fits best in your ear. You also get sweat and water resistance and more than 24 hours of battery life with the wireless charging case. Now, If you want, you can also settle for the regular AirPods that are now available for $115 with $44 savings.

Other deals include the LG SP7Y 5.1 Channel 440W High-Res Audio, which is currently getting a $103 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $347. The Roku Express 4K+ 2021 streaming media player is now selling for $29 after receiving $10.99 savings, and if you’re interested in a new USB condenser microphone, you can get the HyperX SoloCast that’s compatible with your PC, PS4, PS5, and Mac for just $50 after getting a $10 discount.