We start today’s deals with several Apple products, including the latest 11-inch iPad Pro models getting $100 savings on its 1TB storage options. First up, we have the WiFi-only model that is currently selling for $1,399 or get LTE support for $1,599. Now, you can also get the 128GB model with 128GB storage space for $749 after a $50 discount. And the same discount is also applied to the LTE variant that’s now available for $949.

Remember that the 2021 iPad Pro features Apple’s new M1 chip, an amazing 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone and P3 color gamut, Face ID, a 12MP primary camera, LiDAR sensor, and more. But if you want a larger canvass, you can also grab the 12.9-inch model with 128GB storage for $999 after receiving a $100 discount.

The latest 10.9-inch iPad Air is also on sale. You can get a new WiFi-only model for as low as $500 with $99 savings if you can settle for the 64GB storage option. The 256GB option is getting the same discount so that you can grab one for $650. This model comes powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chip, and you get Touch ID for biometric authentication.

    11-inch iPad Pro

    12.9-inch iPad Pro

    iPad Air

You can also grab a new pair of AirPods Pro for just $180 after receiving a 28 percent discount that translates to $69 savings. These wireless earbuds feature active noise cancelation, transparency mode and three sizes of soft silicone times for you to choose the one that fits best in your ear. You also get sweat and water resistance and more than 24 hours of battery life with the wireless charging case. Now, If you want, you can also settle for the regular AirPods that are now available for $115 with $44 savings.

    AirPods Pro

    AirPods

 

Other deals include the LG SP7Y 5.1 Channel 440W High-Res Audio, which is currently getting a $103 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $347. The Roku Express 4K+ 2021 streaming media player is now selling for $29 after receiving $10.99 savings, and if you’re interested in a new USB condenser microphone, you can get the HyperX SoloCast that’s compatible with your PC, PS4, PS5, and Mac for just $50 after getting a $10 discount.




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Macbook Pro dark red
Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, Chromebooks and more are also on sale
We keep getting great deals from Amazon.com, where the latest MacBook Pro models, and a couple of Chromebooks are also on sale
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and more devices are on sale
We start today’s deals with the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and more Samsung devices that were launched today
amazon echo alexa music sharing
Amazon’s Echo Dot, Samsung Sound Tower MX-T50 and more are on sale
You can get a new Amazon Echo Dot, and several speaker systems from Samsung, Bose, and more on sale at Amazon.com