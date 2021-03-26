We keep on getting some fantastic deals on Samsung products thanks to the latest Discover Spring Event that’s being celebrated this week. We have seen crazy deals, and they just keep getting better. Today’s best deal takes $100 off selected Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TVs, which means you can get one for less than $500.

You can currently get a new Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV for just $499.99 if you go for the 55-inch version. If you want the larger 65-inch variant, you would have to pay $699.99, but you still get to enjoy $100 savings. This deal will be live while supplies last or until the timer hits zero.

    Samsung Crystal UHD HDR Smart TV
      Experience crystal clear colors that are fine-tuned to deliver great image quality, and its ultra-fast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K.

    The Samsung Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV isn’t the only item on sale. You can also get up to 10 percent off tons of Samsung devices when you buy from two or more eligible categories, including Mobile, Home Appliances, Monitors, and Memory. This means that you should also check out the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Note 20 Series since you can still get them with amazing discounts.

    You can currently get a new Samsung Galaxy S21+ for $100. We’re not joking. If you want more power and a larger canvas, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is once again selling for $300, and you can get a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $325 locked to Verizon or AT&T’s network.

    You can also score a new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 starting at $140 and a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for just $50. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ with 128GB of storage space for $250. Well, don’t forget that most of these deals require you to trade-in an eligible device, but either way, those are some awesome savings. You must also remember that if you purchase any product between March 22-28, you will also be entering a contest that will give one lucky winner 5K in Samsung Credit. Nine other winners will also get a chance to win three prizes of 3K and six prices of 1K each.




    A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

