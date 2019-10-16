Other OS

Germany decides to reject Trump’s Huawei ban

After recent reports that President Trump was about to make some concessions in the Huawei ban, none were made during the latest talks with Beijing. There’s still time until mid-November, when the temporary exemptions expire, but should they expire without any green light from the U.S., the full ban and sanctions will enter into effect.

However, the outlook is somewhat positive for Huawei in the European Union. Germany has finalized its 5G rules, and, as reported by Handelsblatt, is not moving to ban Huawei.

[Germany will] ignore U.S. government security concerns about Huawei. The U.S. fears espionage and sees [Huawei] as an extension of the Chinese government. However, there is no evidence of any hardware backdoors — Handelsblatt

We are setting up a catalog of extended stringent security requirements. Anyone who wants to be involved must adhere to this“, said government spokesperson Steffen Seibert.

This is an important step for Huawei, and a reason for concern for Washington, as, inside the European Union, Germany is one of the countries setting the tone. Its decision might be mirrored or replicated by most EU member states.

