apple pocketnow

Apple introduced new child-safety features earlier this month. The new CSAM detection system allows Apple to scan photos in the iCloud Library and iMessages for sensitive content and potential child abuse. But, despite the good use, the new CSAM features have drawn a lot of backlashes.

Not only from security experts and Apple device owners, but even Apple’s own employees also are not happy with the CSAM. Since its introduction, Apple has published an FAQ in a bid to clear the air. The company’s senior VP, Craig Federighi, said in an interview that the CSAM features were “misunderstood.”

According to a report published by Heise Online, the Digital Agenda committee chief of the German parliament, Manuel Hoferlin, has written a letter to Tim Cook and wants Apple to reconsider its CSAM plans. He thinks that Apple is going on a “dangerous path” while undermining “safe and confidential communication.”

Apple must refrain from implementing the function – both to avoid “foreseeable problems” for the company and to protect the modern information society.

Although CSAM detection will only be implemented in the United States and will be on-device according to Apple, the German still thinks that CSAM will be “the largest surveillance instrument of history” and could make the Cupertino giant lose access to large markets in case the company keeps with this strategy.

Apple has just previewed CSAM detection, for now. It will be available in future versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, and will detect CSAM on-device only, according to Apple. Besides, the company says it doesn’t scan the picture directly but does it with the help of hashes. Furthermore, there are ways of opting-out, by not uploading the photos to iCloud or disabling iCloud Photos altogether.

But, given so much pressure, the Cupertino giant may make changes before it is rolled out, or withdraw it altogether now that the German government has written to it.

What are your thoughts on iCloud photo scanning? Do you think CSAM detection should be optional, or do you believe Apple should be able to scan photos for child safety? Let us know your opinion in the comments section down below!




An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

Contact: [email protected]

You May Also Like
Apple Store redesign website
Apple redesigns its online store ahead of the September iPhone Event
Apple added a dedicated ‘Store’ section to the famous and well-known navigation bar and included a brand new page to help you find new products.
Apple M1 MacBook Air review
Kuo: New MacBook Air With Major Changes Is Coming, But Wait For It
It seems that we have a probable launch window for the next and redesigned MacBook Air that’s allegedly coming with several color options
OPPO Find X3 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
Brand loyalty vs old devices in the consumer base: Apple iPhone 13
It seems that many Apple users are waiting for the upcoming launch of the iPhone 13 to upgrade their current devices