German foreign ministry discourages 5G tenders from going to Huawei

Germany is of two minds when it comes to including Huawei equipment in its 5G network. On one hand, the economic minister wants to keep the Chinese telecom on the table for its fast and low-cost deployment potential. On the other hand, the United States is pressuring Berlin to rule the company out of contention or deal with limited intelligence sharing in the future.

Now, even the foreign ministry is getting involved. The parliamentary press service reports that an unnamed official has addressed a Bundestag committee on “security-relevant incidents” involving Huawei that should be taken into consideration.

“It’s above all a matter of trustworthiness and of the impact on our relationship with our allies,” the official said.

It’s important to note that the Five Eyes intelligence alliance of the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand have found one security reason or another to exclude Huawei from vending its 5G equipment to their nations’ networks. The main fear is that it would be compelled by Beijing to siphon data one way or another from the networks it manages. The company denies it would do so.

Bloomberg reports in its own words that the foreign ministry representative said “it would be hard to work with a company that cooperates with its national secret service.”

While some lawmakers believe that a ban would be impractical to pass, they could execute other means to produce an effective block against Huawei.