Gen 2 iPhone SE can be yours for free right now

We have great news for those interested in upgrading their current iPhone, as the latest July 4th deals will let you get a second-generation iPhone SE and other great devices with huge discounts.

First up, we have the second-generation iPhone SE that can now be yours absolutely free at Cricket Wireless. This offer lets new customers get this device when they bring in their phone number and switch to Cricket, activating a new line of service on the $60 Unlimited plan.

This deal is already available in-store and online, and it will be live through July 5th, so you have more than enough time to decide. Indeed, there are some conditions to be met, but you’d still be able to score a new iPhone for free.

The iPhone SE gen-2 was launched in April 2020, and it comes with the same design we received on its predecessor, but you get better internals. It features Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, 3GB RAM, and it starts with 64GB storage space. You also get a 4.7-inch display, a 12MP camera, and other cool features.

iPhone SE 2020 iPhone SE 2022 arrived with 5G support and the A15 Bionic SoC, offering the unparalleled performance of the iPhone 13 at a low cost. It is the most affordable iPhone available and comes with new camera features and improved battery endurance over its predecessor.

However, there are more ways to get your hands on an iPhone, as Woot is currently selling several iPhone models, starting with the iPhone 7 Plus, which starts at just $150, all the way up to the iPhone 12, which now goes for $480 with 64GB storage space. Or you can opt for a 128GB storage model that sells for $570.

Unfortunately, these aren’t new devices, but they might as well be, as they arrive as Grade A Refurbished models. This deal will be available until tomorrow or until they sell out. You may want to check them out as soon as possible since the higher-end iPhone 12 Pro Max and other devices have already become unavailable, so hurry over to Woot.com to see if there’s something for you.