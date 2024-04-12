Key Takeaways OnePlus and OPPO are collaborating with Google to integrate Gemini Ultra AI features into their phones.

Gemini Ultra is Google's most powerful AI model yet, available in three sizes for varying devices.

OnePlus is also partnering with Google for Cloud AI-based features, enhancing future devices functionalities.

You know the AI hype is real when big players like Apple and Google are looking to join hands for AI advancements. However, Android smartphone makers have been leading this charge when it comes to adding AI to their phones. And now, OnePlus and OPPO have announced their collaboration with Google to integrate Gemini Ultra-powered AI features into their devices. OnePlus also recently added an AI-based photo eraser tool for photos to its phones.

Gemini Ultra is Google's most powerful AI model to date. Gemini is available in three sizes: Gemini Nano, which is the smallest version of the AI model and runs natively on phones like the Pixel 8 Pro; Gemini Pro, which is used by Samsung for its Galaxy S24 series; and Gemini Ultra, Google's most powerful AI model yet. While the specifics of this collaboration are unclear, OnePlus and OPPO say their first AI features, powered by Gemini Ultra, will debut "later this year."

The joint announcement from OnePlus and OPPO from OnePlus and OPPO hasn't provided specifics about when these features will be available or which phones will support them. However, it's likely that Gemini Ultra will be exclusive to the flagship and premium devices released by OnePlus and OPPO, such as the OnePlus 12, 12R, OPPO Find X7 Ultra, and possibly the upcoming OnePlus Open 2.

What OnePlus has revealed is that the company is also partnering with Google to bring Cloud AI-based features to its devices. This means that upcoming OnePlus phones will be able to use AI for tasks like summarizing news articles, summarizing audio, and more — similar to other flagship phones today. More details about this collaboration will be available later this year.