OnePlus Europe market

OnePlus was found to do some very interesting optimizations to its OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro devices, especially when it comes to various apps. OxygenOS analyzes the apps individually and it will limit the performance of the handset for what we can assume is to extend the battery life. However, this behaviour does not seem to affect any benchmarking app, which is why Geekbench has called it cheating, and therefore decided to delist it from its application.

The investigation was carried out by AnandTech, and it can be read in full on this link. After the investigation was published, Geekbench has responded to it on Twitter with this post:

Before the devices were delisted, Geekbench had commented the following “We will also test the other OnePlus handsets in our performance lab to see if these handsets also manipulate performance in the same way. If they do, we will delist them from the Android Benchmark chart.“ said in a separate tweet. 22 hours later, the latest OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were delisted, however Geekbench hasn’t mentioned whether other OnePlus handsets were found to manipulate such behaviour.

The current hack isn’t the same as the normal ones that we’ve got used to. Instead of completely ignoring the thermal limitations, OxygenOS is running at full speed during benchmarks, while other apps are getting less power. Ultimately, it is very similar, but it’s not the same cheating mechanism.

This is certainly interesting, but not something totally new. Companies were found to manipulate their benchmark scores in the past, hoping that more customers would pick them up as a result. OnePlus has not yet commented on the issue so far, so we’ll have to wait if they have anything to say about it.

What are your thoughts about the new method and OnePlus’ strategy to get a higher position in benchmark apps? Are you surprised? Let us know in the comments!




Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom.

You May Also Like
galaxy s21 rear camera inhand angled pocketnow
Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ could feature a major camera upgrade
It seems that we may get some interesting changes in the camera of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. Check them out!
samsung-google-oneui-smartwatch
Pocketnow Daily: Samsung & Google’s One UI Watch is CONFUSING! iPhone 13 camera updates & more! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the new changes coming to Samsung Watches with One UI Watch, and more.
Apple Right to Repair legislation featured
Right to Repair bill could rock Apple’s iPhone repair boat
President Joe Biden might direct the FTC to create and set out the Right to Repair rules that would affect companies such as Apple.